Apr 25, 2017 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon surges 5%, to consider bonus issue on April 27

The board is going to consider, approve and take on record, the audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the company for the year ended March 31, 2017 amongst other routine matters, on April 27, 2017.

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Biocon gained 5.5 percent intraday Tuesday as it is going to consider bonus issue.

The company's meeting of board of directors is scheduled to be held on April 27, for consideration and recommendation to issue bonus shares and final dividend for the financial year 2016-17.

The board is going to consider, approve and take on record, the audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the company for the year ended March 31, 2017 amongst other routine matters, on April 27, 2017.

The trading window for dealing in the company's equity shares by the company's designated employees and their immediate relatives will be closed from April 01 to April 29, 2017 (both days inclusive).

At 09:25 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 1,116.95, up Rs 51.05, or 4.79 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

