App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 04, 2017 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon surges 14% after US FDA gives approval to biosimilar version of Herceptin

Mylan and Biocon said that USFDA approved Mylan’s Ogivri, a biosimilar to Swiss biotech giant Roche's blockbuster cancer drug Herceptin, co-developed with Biocon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Biocon gained over 14 percent intraday on Monday as investors cheered the regulatory development over the weekend for its breast cancer drug.

In a major breakthrough, Mylan and Biocon said that USFDA approved Mylan’s Ogivri, a biosimilar to Swiss biotech giant Roche's blockbuster cancer drug Herceptin, co-developed with Biocon.

USFDA has approved Ogivri for all indications of the reference product, Herceptin, including for the treatment of HER2-overexpressing breast cancer and metastatic stomach cancer.

Ogivri is the first FDA-approved biosimilar to Herceptin and the first biosimilar from Mylan and Biocon’s joint portfolio approved in the US.

related news

Trastuzumab is the generic name of Herceptin, which has raked in USD 2.5 billion in US sales last year.

"Mylan anticipates potentially being the first company to offer a biosimilar to Herceptin, as a result of Mylan’s ability to secure global licences for its Trastuzumab product from Genentech and Roche earlier this year. This milestone secured a clear pathway to commercialize Mylan’s biosimilar to Herceptin in various markets globally," Biocon said in a statement.

“The USFDA's approval for our biosimilar Trastuzumab is indeed a crowning moment that puts us in an exclusive league of global biosimilar players," said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD of Biocon.

"It strengthens our resolve to focus on developing affordable biologics that can make cancer care both more effective and more equitable around the world," Shaw added.

Brokerage houses are upbeat about the development and have raised their target price as well. They see upside potential of 28-66 percent.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Raised to Rs 350

CLSA said that Trastuzumab nod validates the company’s capability in development manufacturing of biosimilars. It estimates Trastuzumab launch at FY19-end & value this opportunity at Rs 30. It values other biosimilar opportunities at Rs 93 per share. Speaking on the stock, it said that the scrip is expensive even after building-in entire value of pipeline.

Brokerage: Citi | Target: Raised to Rs 525

The global financial services firm said that US FDA approval for Trastuzumab validates the firm’s capabilities in biosimilars. The nod also eases manufacturing concerns and improves ability to get nod in other markets. Citi has included the company in its top pharma picks. It expects the stock to deliver meaningful upside over long term.

tags #Biocon #Stocks Views

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.