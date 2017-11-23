App
Nov 23, 2017 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon shares gain over 2% on launch of cancer drug KRABEVA in India

KRABEVA is the second key oncologic biosimilar product from Biocon's global biosimilars portfolio to be launched in India, in order to address the unmet patient need for affordable biological therapies.

Biocon share price gained 2.5 percent intraday Thursday after the biopharmaceuticals firm has launched KRABEVA, a biosimilar Bevacizumab, in India.

The drug is used for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and other types of lung, kidney, cervical, ovarian and brain cancers, in India.

"We believe KRABEVA will be an important addition to oncology portfolio of novel biologics as well as biosimilars, which are making a significant impact in the realm of cancer care in India," Arun Chandavarkar, CEO and joint MD, Biocon said.

KRABEVA is the second key oncologic biosimilar product from Biocon's global biosimilars portfolio to be launched in India, in order to address the unmet patient need for affordable biological therapies.

The product is being offered to patients at an MRP of Rs 24,000 for 100 mg / 4 ml vials and Rs 39,990 for 400 mg / 16 ml vials.

KRABEVA is being launched post successful completion of phase III clinical trials and approval of company's marketing authorisation application by the Drug Controller General of India.

At 11:02 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 418.50, up Rs 9.90, or 2.42 percent on the BSE.

