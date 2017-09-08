Biocon rallies 5% on Europe GMP approval for Malaysian insulin facility

Moneycontrol News

Biocon shares surged more than 5 percent intraday Friday after its Malaysian insulin facility received certificate of GMP compliance from European inspection authority.

"The certificate of GMP compliance reflects that the agency considered the site to be in compliance with the principles and guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices for active substances, sterile drug products and quality control testing operations," the biopharmaceutical firm said in its filing.

The facility was inspected by Irish drug regulator HPRA as the representative of European Medicines Agency in April 2017.

Biocon Sdn. Bhd (Biocon Malaysia) facility set up with an investment of about USD 275 million is the first overseas biopharma manufacturing and research unit of the company and employs over 600 professionals.

The Europe GMP compliance certificate helps Biocon insulin, particularly insulin glargine to gain entry into the highly regulated Europe market.

"Malaysian facility is one of Biocon's largest insulin units," Kiran Mazumder Shaw, CMD said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

On US FDA front, she expects the US Food and Drug Administration inspection for Malaysian plant in near future.

She also expects Malaysian unit to contribute three-fourth of insulin business revenue going ahead.

At 10:05 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 346.45, up Rs 11.30, or 3.37 percent on the BSE.