Jul 14, 2017 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon in focus as breast cancer biosimilar gets US FDA advisory panel’s endorsement

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) has recommended an approval of the Mylan and Biocon’s proposed biosimilar trastuzumab.

Moneycontrol News

Biocon could be in focus on Friday as investors are likely to take note of a possible regulatory approval to its breast cancer biosimilar going forward.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) has recommended an approval of the Mylan and Biocon’s proposed biosimilar trastuzumab, Biocon informed the exchanges on Friday. The drug is used to treat metastatic (spread) breast cancer. It is effective against tumors that overexpress the HER2/neu protein, according to chemocare.com.

Mylan and Biocon are exclusive partners on a broad portfolio of biosimilar and insulin products. The proposed biosimilar trastuzumab is one of the six biologic products co-developed by Mylan and Biocon for the global marketplace, the company’s release stated.

“The committee voted 16-0 in support of eligible indications of the reference product, Herceptin, which include HER2-positive breast cancer in the metastatic and adjuvant settings,” the statement added.

Further, the panel determined that no clinically meaningful differences exist between the biosimilar product and Herceptin in terms of safety, purity and potency.

Speaking on the development, Biocon’s chairperson and managing director, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, told CNBC-TV18 that she was pleased with the committee’s unanimous endorsement of the biosimilar. Further, she added that this will be the first biosimilar that the US drug regulator is likely to approve. The indicative date for the approval has been given as September 3, she added.

The company also sees market opportunity for the biosimilar in emerging markets to be around USD 1 billion. Herceptin, on the other hand, has an overall market size of USD 2.6 billion in the US.

“We welcome ODAC’s endorsement of our biosimilar trastuzumab as it brings our collaboration a step closer to addressing the critical needs of cancer patients in the US,” Biocon CEO and Joint Managing Director Arun Chandavarkar said in a statement.

The stock has gained over 13 percent in the past three days in the run up to this meeting. At the close of market hours on Thursday, Biocon was quoting at Rs 366.65, down Rs 0.65, or 0.18 percent on the BSE.

tags #Biocon #Stocks in News

