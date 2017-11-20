Biocon gains 5.6% on EIR from USFDA

Shares of Biocon gained 5.6 percent in the early trade on Monday on the back of EIR received from USFDA.

".... confirms that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) in relation to the cGMP (current good manufacturing practice) inspection of its aseptic drug product facility that was audited between May 25-June 3, 2017."

The FDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated) and the EIR states that the inspection is closed.

The company had posted 53 percent decline in net profit to Rs 68.8 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 on account of lower off-take of APIs, production disruption due to plant modifications and tender delays.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 146.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL has recommended to buy Biocon with a target of Rs 650 on the stock.

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com said, "From a very simple observation, what I can make sense is go long pharmaceutical stocks. The preferred ones would be Biocon, Glenmark, and Ajanta Pharma."

"Go short on the cement stocks, Ambuja Cements topping the list over there along with UltraTech Cement also breaking down on the intraday charts. So if you are trading for the next two to three days, I think these are the trades which I would suggest."

According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, pharmaceutical is not something I understand very well because one day FDA is happy with them, next day they ban them. So it is not my favourite space."

"Even Biocon, for last many months, Rs 325-430, it has not been able to move beyond that. So, while for the day you can go with Biocon, but longer term, I think I am much more interested in Tata Global Beverages or a Yes Bank, which are much more predictable," he added.

At 09:16 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 413.90, up Rs 19.55, or 4.96 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil