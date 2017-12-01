Biocon gains 3% after EMA accepts co's mktg authorisation application for cancer drug

Shares of Biocon rose over 3 percent intraday on Friday after the company announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted marketing authorization application for its breast cancer and chemotherapy drug.

The EMA has accepted for review Mylan’s Marketing Authorisation Applications (MAA) for proposed biosimilar trastuzumab and proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim.

“The EMA acceptance of the submissions follows an earlier withdrawal of both applications in response to an audit conducted by European inspecting authority of Biocon’s product facility,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The company claims to have completed corrective actions outlined as a result of observations and these will be confirmed during the re-inspection.

“The voluntary action indicated designation we received from FDA gives us further confidence in the readiness of the manufacturing site,” Rajiv Malik, President, Mylan, said in the statement.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman, Biocon told CNBC-TV18 that the EMA communication does not necessarily mean an approval. The target action date for US FDA nod for Trastuzumab is December 3, she told the channel.



At 09:17 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 445.45, up Rs 13.20, or 3.05 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 446.25.