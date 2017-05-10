App
May 10, 2017 09:48 AM IST
May 10, 2017 09:48 AM IST |

Biocon falls over 5% after US FDA issues 8 observations for Bengaluru unit

The drug regulator issued observations on discrepancies between information submitted and manufacturing process performed, inadequacy of handling of in-process samples, among others

Biocon falls over 5% after US FDA issues 8 observations for Bengaluru unit

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Biocon were under pressure as investors turned wary of the US FDA’s observations at its Bengaluru unit.

The US drug regulator issued eight observations to the unit, which was inspected from March 27 to April 7, 2017, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The observations for the unit are as follows:

- Discrepancies between information submitted and manufacturing process performed

- Quality assurance unit approved documents that don't assure apt production and testing

- Handling of in-process samples is inadequate

- Lack of quality oversight in review steps following in quality control tests

- Out of specification procedure does not ensure satisfactory conformance

- Solutions for drug substance do not have adequate microbial control

- Bioburden sampling during manufacturing of drug product is inadequate

- Deviations are initiated and/or closed in time

The stock has seen weak movements, with the stock seeing a one-month fall of 8 percent, while its three-day loss stood at 2.41 percent. At 09:39 hrs, Biocon was quoting at Rs 1,012.50, down Rs 34.50, or 3.30 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,015.80 and an intraday low of Rs 984.25.

