Biocon falls 2% after US FDA extends target action deadline for cancer drug by 3 months

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Biocon were lower by over 2 percent intraday on Thursday as investors could have reacted to the deadline extension given by US FDA for its breast cancer drug.

The company on Wednesday said US drug regulator agreed to give three months extension of target action day for its breast cancer biosimilar Trastuzumab. The original target action day was September 3. Target action day is the deadline set by US FDA to take a decision on the application to approve a new drug.

“The US FDA has notified our partner Mylan that they will extend the target action date for their Trastuzumab 351(k) application to December 3, 2017 in order to review some of the clarificatory information submitted to them as a part of the application review process," Biocon said in a statement.

Earlier in July, The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) had recommended an approval of the Mylan and Biocon’s proposed biosimilar trastuzumab. It is effective against tumors that overexpress the HER2/neu protein, according to chemocare.com.

The proposed biosimilar trastuzumab is one of the six biologic products co-developed by Mylan and Biocon for the global marketplace, the company’s release stated. The market opportunity for this biosimilar in emerging markets was seen to be around USD 1 billion.

Biocon’s chairperson and managing director, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, had then told CNBC-TV18 that this will be the first biosimilar that the US drug regulator is likely to approve. The indicative date for the approval had been given as September 3.

With Thursday’s development, the September 3 approval is unlikely to happen. Shaw told the channel on Thursday that the extension of target action date is not unusual and that other biosimilar applications have had similar extensions.

She further explained that the extension of target action date was particular to review CMC dossier (chemistry, manufacturing, and control) and it has nothing to do with clinical data and CGMPs. Additionally, she also said that the commercialisation date will not be impacted by target action date extension.

The stock saw weak movements in the recent past, losing over 11 percent in the past one month. In the past three days, it posted a fall of over 1 percent. At 12:58 hrs, Biocon was quoting at Rs 339.90, down Rs 4.20, or 1.22 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 343.80 and an intraday low of Rs 336.50.