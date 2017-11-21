Bharti Airtel rallies 3% as October mobile users addition up by 210% over previous month

Bharti Airtel share price gained 3.3 percent intraday Tuesday on strong mobile users addition in October.

The country's largest telecom operator has added 31 lakh mobile users in October, higher by 210 percent compared with 10 lakh users addition in previous month, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis.

The big turnaround was also seen in peers Vodafone India and Idea Cellular which both will get merged soon.

Idea Cellular has added 7.1 lakh users in October against loss of 9 lakh customers in previous month while Vodafone India added 8.8 lakh users against loss of 7 lakh in September.

At 15:21 hours IST, the stock price of Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 503.15, up Rs 10.50, or 2.13 percent while Idea Cellular was up 0.3 percent at Rs 101.40 on the BSE.