Bharti Airtel rallies 3% as its subscribers’ addition in July much higher than peers

Moneycontrol News

Bharti Airtel hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 433.70, up as much as 2.9 percent Tuesday as its subscribers’ addition was much higher than peers in July.

Airtel added 6 lakh new users in July 2017 and with this, the subscriber base of the company reached 28.12 crore, as per data published by industry body COAI.

However, other four private telecom operators, including Idea Cellular and Vodafone, lost 43.7 lakh customers in the month gone by.

Total mobile customer base of five COAI members that include Aircel and Telenor declined by 37.74 lakh to 82.6 crore in July from 83 crore at the end of June.

Idea lost the most 23 lakh customers in the month, followed by Vodafone that lost 13.89 lakh customers. Aircel lost 3.91 lakh and Telenor 2.75 lakh customers.

"...the extreme financial stress being experienced by the industry currently is likely to show its impact in these numbers. The industry is undergoing a phase of hyper competition and at the moment it is reeling under a debt of over Rs 4.5 lakh crore," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews said in a statement.

UP (East) circle remained at the top with over 8.41 crore subscribers, followed by Maharashtra circle with a total of 7.87 crore mobile subscribers and Bihar 7.62 crore subscribers.

At 10:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 431.50, up Rs 9.85, or 2.34 percent on the BSE.