App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel rallies 3% as its subscribers’ addition in July much higher than peers

Idea lost the most 23 lakh customers in the month, followed by Vodafone that lost 13.89 lakh customers. Aircel lost 3.91 lakh and Telenor 2.75 lakh customers.

Bharti Airtel rallies 3% as its subscribers’ addition in July much higher than peers

Moneycontrol News

Bharti Airtel hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 433.70, up as much as 2.9 percent Tuesday as its subscribers’ addition was much higher than peers in July.

Airtel added 6 lakh new users in July 2017 and with this, the subscriber base of the company reached 28.12 crore, as per data published by industry body COAI.

However, other four private telecom operators, including Idea Cellular and Vodafone, lost 43.7 lakh customers in the month gone by.

Total mobile customer base of five COAI members that include Aircel and Telenor declined by 37.74 lakh to 82.6 crore in July from 83 crore at the end of June.

Idea lost the most 23 lakh customers in the month, followed by Vodafone that lost 13.89 lakh customers. Aircel lost 3.91 lakh and Telenor 2.75 lakh customers.

"...the extreme financial stress being experienced by the industry currently is likely to show its impact in these numbers. The industry is undergoing a phase of hyper competition and at the moment it is reeling under a debt of over Rs 4.5 lakh crore," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews said in a statement.

UP (East) circle remained at the top with over 8.41 crore subscribers, followed by Maharashtra circle with a total of 7.87 crore mobile subscribers and Bihar 7.62 crore subscribers.

At 10:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 431.50, up Rs 9.85, or 2.34 percent on the BSE.

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.