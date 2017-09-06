Bharat Road Network: Too many potholes for investors to negotiate

Moneycontrol Research

Everything looks good when the going is good. In a rising market, many companies hit the market to raise capital riding solely on buoyant investor sentiment. But, as one of Warren Buffett’s nuggets of wisdom suggests, "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who has been swimming naked".

Investors have to be extremely careful when everything around looks so good. Bharat Road Network, which is into road BOT (build operate transfer) assets, is one of those IPOs that needs an extra scrutiny before investing.

An eye opening fact is that till FY16, the company was sitting on over Rs 885 crore of debt on a negative networth of Rs 66.8 crore (because of consistent losses). What is worse, in the same year it incurred an interest cost of Rs 50.4 crore on a total revenue of Rs 4.2 crore.

Nevertheless, Bharat Road Network's IPO would have been a remote possibility with the company running into negative networth, consistent losses and meagre revenues.

The strategy to get to the stage of IPO

The company smartly raised equity from promoters--SREI Infrastructure Finance and investor Make India Fund, just before the IPO in FY17, which turned its negative net worth of Rs 66.8 crore into positive networth of Rs 596 crore in FY17.

Pre-IPO money was used for retiring the parent company debt that fell to Rs 568 crore in FY17 from Rs 885 crore in FY16 translating into debt to equity of less than one time.

The true picture

But that hardly explains the true picture because the SPVs (special purpose vehicles) and subsidiary accounts are not consolidated. The share of profits from these SPVs is recognised at the net profit level in the parent company.

For instance, share of associates (SPVs and subsidiaries) was Rs 37 crore in FY17 as against Rs 42.7 crore in FY16. Despite that, on a consolidated level, the company incurred loss of Rs 73.88 crore in FY17.

What investors are buying?

The real picture is sitting in SPVs and subsidiaries where the entire profitability and balance sheets is hidden. Actually, through the IPO, investors are not buying Bharat Road Network but are buying these SPVs, which are not consolidated into the books of the main company or the listed companies.

This essentially means one will have to keep on trying to solve the financial puzzles and face huge difficulty in making sound investment judgement. In this structure, it is difficult to know and comment on profitability and the health of the balances sheet in terms of quality of assets, profitable allocation of equity, optimum amount of leverage, real interest cost and authenticity of cash flows.

What is concealed?

These SPVs hold projects worth Rs 6,686 crore including 5 operating road projects and 1 under-construction road project. The debt of these SPVs put together is close to Rs 4,200 crore as against consolidated debt of Bharat Road which is reported as Rs 568 crore. This huge debt is sitting in 6 SPVs, all of them having reported net losses in the FY17. Moreover, the company does not have controlling stake in these SPVs, which is also one reason why they are not consolidated. Today, the details are there in the issue prospectus, but post IPO, retail investors particularly will find it extremely difficult to track.

Where is the money going?

What is interesting to note is that the company intends to raise Rs 600 crore on the upper price band of Rs 205 a share. Out of Rs 600 crore of investors’ money raised through IPO, it will retire promoters debt of close to Rs 372 crore and only 51.5 crore will be invested in projects as a part of its contribution. What about the remaining Rs 177 crore? It will be used for general corporate purpose and issue expenses. Is it not too much for a company which is still incurring losses?

How should you value such a business?

After a detailed scrutiny we felt it is not possible and justified from the investors point of view to value companies, whose business structure is complex, reporting consistent losses, negative cash flow and has huge liabilities sitting in step down companies.