Bharat Gears gains 5% on term loan from KKR India Financial

Moneycontrol News

Bharat Gears shares rallied nearly 5 percent in morning trade Thursday on board approval for term loan from KKR India Financial Services.

The India's largest gear manufacturer informed exchanges that its finance committee of board of directors, on May 31, considered and approved the proposal to avail a term loan of Rs 110 crore from KKR India Financial Services Private Limited.

The company has taken a loan for the purpose(s) of repaying some of the existing term debts, working capital requirements and capital expenditure, among others, it added.

Meanwhile, Bharat Gears nearly doubled its profit to Rs 2.1 crore in the quarter ended March 2017, compared with Rs 1.07 crore in same quarter last fiscal. The bottomline was driven by reduction in finance cost and employee expenses.

Revenue during the quarter increased 7.6 percent to Rs 107.33 crore year-on-year.

At 09:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 134.35, up Rs 3.40, or 2.60 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar