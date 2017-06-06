App
Stocks
Jun 06, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Forge sinks over 2% on dismal class 8 truck orders growth

Class 8 truck orders for May 2017 increased 29 percent compared with year-ago month.

Bharat Forge share price declined 2.5 percent intraday Tuesday as class 8 trucks orders in North America were at seven-month low.

Class 8 net orders for May stood at 16,300 units, retreating after a long, steady streak that had begun in October 2016, FTR said in its release.

It further said May order activity was below expectations, falling 31 percent under April.

However, despite this slowdown, Class 8 truck orders for May 2017 increased 29 percent compared with year-ago month.

Meanwhile, in the year ended March 2017, company's profit dropped 16.1 percent to Rs 585.1 crore and revenue fell 10 percent to Rs 4,066.2 crore compared with previous year, dragged by exports.

"Looking ahead into FY18, we expect performance to be better than underlying market demand, driven by improvement in North American market across sectors, ramp up of passenger vehicle business and increasing share of business from new sectors," B N Kalyani, CMD said in April.

The stock lost lost more than 4 percent in last three days but surged over 30 percent in six months. At 13:04 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,157.15, down Rs 28.50, or 2.40 percent on the BSE.

