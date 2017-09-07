Bharat Forge shares rally 4% after class 8 truck orders increase in North America

Moneycontrol News

Bharat Forge shares surged more than 4 percent intraday Thursday after the sharp increase in class 8 truck orders in North America.

Preliminary Class 8 truck orders for August increased sharply by 50 percent (up 14 percent over July) to 20,700 units compared to same month last year.

"Class 8 orders again met expectations as market momentum continues to build ahead of 2018. August orders should help fill up remaining 2017 build slots," FTR Transportation Intelligence said in its release.

This is the best August order performance since 2014.

"Orders were up for the third straight month, and it looks like May’s 16,500 orders will be the low point for the year. Orders are expected to increase in September, leading into robust order activity in Q4," Don Ake, Vice President of Commercial Vehicles at FTR said.

Its export revenues increased 64.6 percent in the quarter ended June 2017 due to revival in industrial segment and US class 8 truck market.

Baba Kalyani, CMD of Bharat Forge, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, said, "2016 was a low period for the North American truck market but truck demand is expected to improve from 2017 onwards."

The company is running plants at full capacity, he added.

At 11:56 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,155.00, up Rs 25.75, or 2.28 percent on the BSE.