Apr 06, 2017 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Forge hits 1-year high after solid growth in North America truck orders

North American heavy truck (class 8) orders in March increased a whopping 41 percent to 22,800 units compared with same month last year.

Bharat Forge hits 1-year high after solid growth in North America truck orders

Moneycontrol News

Bharat Forge share price touched fresh 52-week high on Thursday, up more than 3 percent intraday after sharp jump in North America truck orders during March.

North American heavy truck (class 8) orders in March increased a whopping 41 percent to 22,800 units compared with same month last year, according to CNBC-TV18 reports quoting FTR.

Truck orders saw growth for third consecutive month in March against 22,900 units in February (up 28 percent YoY) and 21,600 units in January (up 20 percent YoY).

March's solid order activity continued the trend that began in November.

FTR said freight growth is returning after a difficult period of 2016.

Exports contributed 49 percent to Bharat Forge's total revenue in Q3FY17, of which 57 percent contribution was from America and the rest by Europe and Asia Pacific.

At 12:36 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,100.60, up Rs 27, or 2.51 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Bharat Forge #Buzzing Stocks #Class 8 truck #North American heavy truck

