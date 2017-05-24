App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Forge gains 3% on strong Q4 numbers

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share (250 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Bharat Forge gains 3% on strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Bharat Forge gained 3.3 percent intraday Wednesday post strong numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended March 2017.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 25.3 percent at Rs 207.5 crore, includes exceptional gain of Rs 38 crore, which beat the analysts' expectations of Rs 169.4 crore.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 165.6 crore in March 2016.

Revenue of the company rose 11.6 percent at Rs 1,183 crore versus Rs 1,060 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 4.9 percent at Rs 320 crore, while EBITDA margin was down at 28.4 percent.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share (250 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

At 13:26 hrs Bharat Forge was quoting at Rs 1,070.50, up Rs 26.60, or 2.55 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Bharat Forge #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.