Bharat Forge gains 3% on strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Bharat Forge gained 3.3 percent intraday Wednesday post strong numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended March 2017.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 25.3 percent at Rs 207.5 crore, includes exceptional gain of Rs 38 crore, which beat the analysts' expectations of Rs 169.4 crore.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 165.6 crore in March 2016.

Revenue of the company rose 11.6 percent at Rs 1,183 crore versus Rs 1,060 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 4.9 percent at Rs 320 crore, while EBITDA margin was down at 28.4 percent.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share (250 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

At 13:26 hrs Bharat Forge was quoting at Rs 1,070.50, up Rs 26.60, or 2.55 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil