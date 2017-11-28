App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 28, 2017 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Electronics jumps over 2% on upbeat view by Edelweiss

The brokerage house said that the company successfully moved up the defence manufacturing value chain.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bharat Electronics gained over 2 percent intraday on Tuesday as investors bet on positive view by Edelweiss on the stock.

The brokerage house said that the company successfully moved up the defence manufacturing value chain.

Going forward, rising demand for electronic warfare systems will augur well for the company, the brokerage added.

In fact, the focus on improving capabilities will provide competitive edge, it said.

Edelweiss does not foresee any major challenge on execution and operating margins over the next two to three years. It expects orders worth Rs 70,000 crore to be awarded over the next 2-3 years, while

At 11:15 hrs Bharat Electronics was quoting at Rs 188.00, up Rs 2.10, or 1.13 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 190.40 and an intraday low of Rs 186.85.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.