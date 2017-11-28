Bharat Electronics jumps over 2% on upbeat view by Edelweiss

Shares of Bharat Electronics gained over 2 percent intraday on Tuesday as investors bet on positive view by Edelweiss on the stock.

The brokerage house said that the company successfully moved up the defence manufacturing value chain.

Going forward, rising demand for electronic warfare systems will augur well for the company, the brokerage added.

In fact, the focus on improving capabilities will provide competitive edge, it said.

Edelweiss does not foresee any major challenge on execution and operating margins over the next two to three years. It expects orders worth Rs 70,000 crore to be awarded over the next 2-3 years, while

At 11:15 hrs Bharat Electronics was quoting at Rs 188.00, up Rs 2.10, or 1.13 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 190.40 and an intraday low of Rs 186.85.