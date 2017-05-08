App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 08, 2017 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bedmutha Industries hits 1-yr high on order win worth Rs 198 crore

The company has received letter of award (LOA) from MP Poorve Keshtra Vidyut Vitaran worth of Rs 198 crore.

Bedmutha Industries hits 1-yr high on order win worth Rs 198 crore

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Bedmutha Industries touched 52-week high of Rs 49, rises more than 11 percent intraday Monday as it has received letter of award worth Rs 198 crore.

The company has received letter of award (LOA) from MP Poorve Keshtra Vidyut Vitaran worth of Rs 198 crore.

The order includes supply of materials, surveys, installation, testing and commissioning of Rural Electrification works of new 33/11 kV substation, augmentation/additional power transformer in existing 33/11 KV S/S 33 and 11kV bay extension, construction / augmentation of 33kV lines, 11 kV & LT line, installation / augmentation of distribution transformer, shifting/ replacement of existing / stop defective meters and providing new service connection to BPL/APL consumers spread all over the districts.

The aggregate amount of all the tenders is Rs 198.61 crore.

At 09:28 hrs Bedmutha Industries was quoting at Rs 46.10, up Rs 2, or 4.54 percent on the BSE.

The share price gained 258 percent in the last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

