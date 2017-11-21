App
Nov 21, 2017 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BCL Industries locked in 5% upper circuit, Porinju Veliyath buys 2 lakh shares of company

Porinjuv Veliyath bought 2,00,000 shares of BCL Industries at Rs 109.90.

Shares of BCL Industries were locked in 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday as Porinju Veliyath bought stake in the company.

There were pending buy orders of 1,702,848 shares, with no sellers available.

On November 20, 2017, Porinju Veliyath bought 2,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 109.90.

Also, EQ India Fund bought 4,50,000 shares at Rs 109.90 and Om Prakash Chugh bought 75,000 shares at Rs 109.90 on the BSE.

However, Sarva Priya Exports sold 11,00,000 shares at Rs 109.90.

At 09:51 hrs BCL Industries & Infrastructures was quoting at Rs 115.35, up Rs 5.45, or 4.96 percent.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 115.35.

BCL Industries & Infrastructure is an integrated Industry player with businesses in key Industry verticals including vegetable oil refining (physical and chemical), solvent extraction, oil extraction, distillery-ethanol industry, real estate and rice sheller.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

