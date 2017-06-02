App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bayer CropScience soars 11%, crosses Rs 5,000-mark on share buyback proposal

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on June 6 to consider a proposal for buy back of the company's equity shares.

Bayer CropScience soars 11%, crosses Rs 5,000-mark on share buyback proposal

Moneycontrol News

Bayer CropScience shares rallied nearly 11 percent intraday, to hit fresh all-time high of Rs 5,050 on Friday, ahead of board meeting to consider buyback of shares.

The company informed exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on June 6 to consider a proposal for buy back of the company's equity shares.

The board will also consider constitution of buyback committee, and appointment of intermediaries in accordance with all applicable provisions of laws, it said.

Meanwhile, the agrochemical company posted a loss of Rs 36.1 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 compared with profit of Rs 19.4 crore in same quarter last year while revenue declined to Rs 253.4 crore from Rs 485.3 crore YoY.

At 14:33 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 4,922.05, up Rs 362.80, or 7.96 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Bayer CropScience #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.