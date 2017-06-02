Bayer CropScience soars 11%, crosses Rs 5,000-mark on share buyback proposal

Moneycontrol News

Bayer CropScience shares rallied nearly 11 percent intraday, to hit fresh all-time high of Rs 5,050 on Friday, ahead of board meeting to consider buyback of shares.

The company informed exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on June 6 to consider a proposal for buy back of the company's equity shares.

The board will also consider constitution of buyback committee, and appointment of intermediaries in accordance with all applicable provisions of laws, it said.

Meanwhile, the agrochemical company posted a loss of Rs 36.1 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 compared with profit of Rs 19.4 crore in same quarter last year while revenue declined to Rs 253.4 crore from Rs 485.3 crore YoY.

At 14:33 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 4,922.05, up Rs 362.80, or 7.96 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar