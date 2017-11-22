App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 22, 2017 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bata, Liberty Shoes, Relaxo, Mirza up 3-12% as cabinet may mull package for leather sector

Gainers were Khadim India, Bata India, Liberty Shoes, Relaxo Footwears, Superhouse, Mirza International and Sreeleathers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Leather stocks rallied between 3 percent and 12 percent intraday Wednesday as sources told CNBC-TV18 that cabinet may consider package for the sector today.

Gainers were Khadim India, Bata India, Liberty Shoes, Relaxo Footwears, Superhouse, Mirza International and Sreeleathers.

Sources said the proposed package is likely to cost the exchequer Rs 2,500 crore.

The package is expected to promote adoption of modern technology & support leather artisans.

Image122112017

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.