Bata, Liberty Shoes, Relaxo, Mirza up 3-12% as cabinet may mull package for leather sector

Leather stocks rallied between 3 percent and 12 percent intraday Wednesday as sources told CNBC-TV18 that cabinet may consider package for the sector today.

Gainers were Khadim India, Bata India, Liberty Shoes, Relaxo Footwears, Superhouse, Mirza International and Sreeleathers.

Sources said the proposed package is likely to cost the exchequer Rs 2,500 crore.

The package is expected to promote adoption of modern technology & support leather artisans.