Apr 13, 2017 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Barak Vally Cements hits 1-yr high, starts production from expanded capacity

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Barak Vally Cements touched a 52-week high of Rs 35.70, surges 18.6 percent intraday Thursday. The company has commenced commercial production from the expanded capacity.

With the commencement of commercial production from the expanded capacity the total production capacity of cement grinding unit now is 1000 TPD.

At 13:59 hrs Barak Vally Cements was quoting at Rs 36.10, up Rs 6, or 19.93 percent on the BSE.

The stock gained more than 58 percent in the last three months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

