Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 05, 2017 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks stocks extend gains after President clears ordinance dealing with NPAs

President Pranab Mukherjee today has approved the ordinance that deals with non-performing assets and amendment to Banking Regulation Act.

Moneycontrol News

Banks stocks extended gains Friday morning despite weak market conditions, after the President cleared an ordinance dealing with NPAs.

Nifty Bank was the only gainer among sectoral indices, up 0.11 percent backed by rally in public sector as well as some private sector banks on hopes of sooner-than-expected resolution to non-performing loans issue.

Image2

Canara Bank was the biggest gainer, up 3.7 percent followed by Federal Bank, PNB, Bank of Baroda, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Image3

President Pranab Mukherjee today has approved the ordinance that deals with non-performing assets and amendment to Banking Regulation Act. The details of NPA ordinance will be announced by the government shortly, reports CNBC-TV18.

This NPA ordinance is effective immediately.

HR Khan, the former RBI deputy governor says there is need a deep surgery on the NPA issue but he thinks RBI getting directly into NPA resolution isn't a good move and the apex bank should not be involved directly with respect to deciding haircuts.

RBI should put in a process towards resolution of NPAs, advises.

Overall banks have been facing NPA issues for more than two years, especially due to slowdown in infrastructure spending, delay in project approvals, slow global growth etc. In fact that had hit banks' balance sheet badly, though the NPA problem is on the verge of bottoming out.

Banks have been trying hard to solve NPA problem since the Reserve Bank of India launched asset quality review process in 2015 and to strengthen balance sheet.

Non-performing assets performance of banks that recently announced corporate earnings.

Image4

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

