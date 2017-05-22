Bank of India slips 9% on net loss in March quarter, slippages double

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Bank of India plunged more than 9 percent intraday Monday as it has registered net loss in March quarter (Q4FY17) compare to profit reported in the quarter ended December 2016.

The bank narrowed its net loss in the fourth quarter results ending March 2017 at Rs 1045 crore driven by interest income and lower provisions. The net loss a year ago was at Rs 3587 crore.

However, the loss comes against a profit of Rs 102 crore in the December quarter.

Asset quality deteriorated as compared to the previous quarter and the year-ago period.

Net interest income or NII increased 9 percent to Rs 3469 crore as compared to Rs 3187 crore a year ago.

Provisions during the quarter reduced to Rs 4,736 crore from a year ago of Rs 5,470 crore but increased sequentially from Rs 2,302 crore from October to December period.

The bank’s asset quality deteriorated as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in absolute terms increased to Rs 52,044 crore as on March end 2017, from Rs 51,781 crore as on December end 2016 and Rs 49,879 crore as on March last year.

In percentage terms, the gross NPAs declined sequentially to 13.22 percent of total loans from 12.38 percent but worsened from 13.07 percent a year ago.

Without much reduction in absolute net NPAs, net NPAs improved to 6.90 percent from 7.09 percent in the previous quarter and 7.79 percent last year.

Slippages of the bank has doubled to Rs 6915 crore from Rs 3210 crore, Q-o-Q.

At 14:26 hrs Bank of India was quoting at Rs 163.20, down Rs 15.30, or 8.57 percent on the BSE.

