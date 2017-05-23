Bank of India extends freefall from previous session, falls 6% on poor results

Moneycontrol News

Public sector banking major, Bank of India, extended its fall from the previous session on the back of poor results that the lender posted. The stock had fallen 9 percent on Monday post it Q4 results announcement.

The lender narrowed its net loss in the fourth quarter results ending March 2017 at Rs 1,045 crore driven by interest income and lower provisions. The net loss a year ago was at Rs 3587 crore. However, the loss comes against a profit of Rs 102 crore in the December quarter.

The bank’s asset quality deteriorated as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in absolute terms increased to Rs 52,044 crore as on March end 2017, from Rs 51,781 crore as on December end 2016 and Rs 49,879 crore as on March last year. Meanwhile, slippages of the bank has doubled to Rs 6915 crore from Rs 3210 crore, Q-o-Q.

Net interest income or NII increased 9 percent to Rs 3469 crore as compared to Rs 3187 crore a year ago.

The stock has seen weak movements in the recent past, posting a fall of 19 percent, while its three-day loss was at 17 percent.

Brokerages too largely remain bearish on the stock based on its March quarter performance.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 120

CLSA, in its report, has given the sell call based on weak asset quality and low return on assets. It expects lower earnings going ahead and sees profitability to stay low. Furthermore, the bank’s low profitability makes earnings highly sensitive to provisions, the report added.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 135

The brokerage firm said that it preferred State Bank of India (SBI) among PSU banks. While it expects core pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) and assets to still remain weak at 1 percent for FY18/19, it raised earnings estimates for the same period at 11 and 7 percent for FY18 and FY19, respectively. This is on the back of lower operational expenditure. Furthermore, the brokerage said, that the stock deserves a discount to its peers even as it has run up 50 percent year to date.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 90

The global brokerage firm recommends selling the stock as it sees profitability and returns to be muted over the next two years. Among the key catalysts for the stock are high asset quality stress and poor return on equity (RoE).

At 09:47 hrs, the stock was quoting at Rs 149.00, down Rs 9.45, or 5.96 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 156.25 and an intraday low of Rs 148.55.