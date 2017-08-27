Balaji Telefilms gains 4% on approval for allotment of preference shares to RIL

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Balaji Telefilms advanced 4 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as it has approved to sell stake to Reliance Industries (RIL).

The company in its board meeting held on August 22, has approved the allotment of 2.52 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 164 for a total consideration of Rs 413.28 crore to Reliance Industries on preferential basis through a private placement.

The company has got shareholders’ approval in the extra ordinary general meeting held on August 16, 2017.

RIL board last month approved to pick around 24.92 percent stake in the company by acquiring 2.52 crore shares for around Rs 413 crore.

At 09:16 hrs Balaji Telefilms was quoting at Rs 158.40, up Rs 3.80, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Posted by Rakesh Patil