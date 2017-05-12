Balaji Amines, Pennar Engineered slip 9-10% on dismal Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Balaji Amines and Pennar Engineered Building Systems plunged 9-10 percent intraday Friday on dismal March quarter numbers.

Pennar Engineered Building Systems has reported 39.3 percent decline in its Q4 (Jan-March) net profit at Rs 8.8 crore versus Rs 14.5 crore, in the same quarter of last year.

Revenue of the company was up 8.7 percent at Rs 163.3 crore versus Rs 150.2 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 53.1 percent at Rs 13 crore and EBITDA margin was at 8.7 percent.

As on March 31 the company's order book stands at Rs 372 crore and is developing models for telecom tower business.

Balaji Amines' Q4 net profit slipped 23.2 percent at Rs 17.9 crore versus Rs 23.3 crore, while its total income increased 7.3 percent at Rs 193.1 crore versus Rs 179.9 crore.

At 09:58 hrs Pennar Engineered Building Systems was quoting at Rs 136.25, down 8.59 percent and Balaji Amines was quoting at Rs 357.90, down or 7.85 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil