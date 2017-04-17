Bajaj Corp plunges 7% on poor Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Bajaj Corp share price plunged 7.4 percent intraday Monday on poor numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended March 2017.

The company's Q4 net profit was down 2.9 percent at Rs 52.6 crore versus Rs 54.2 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

The total income of the company was down 2 percent at Rs 204.5 crore against Rs 208.8 crore.

The company's operating profit (EBITDA) shed 12.3 percent at Rs 66.2 crore and EBITDA margin was down at 32.38 percent.

The company has announced dividend of Rs 11.50 per share.

At 10:39 hrs Bajaj Corp was quoting at Rs 404.00, down Rs 24.85, or 5.79 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil