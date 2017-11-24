App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 24, 2017 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto up 2%; Motilal Oswal upbeat on stock

The brokerage said that volume growth coupled with improving mix to drive margin expansion

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Auto was higher by over 2 percent before trimming some of its gains.

Brokerage house Motilal Oswal is upbeat about the stock and placed a target of Rs 4,197.

The brokerage said that volume growth coupled with improving mix to drive margin expansion. Further, it said that regulatory changes were driving medium term visibility. Stability in markets like Nigeria, ramp up in new markets are driving revival in exports.

The company was in the news earlier this month on reports of the firm believed to be working on a bigger and more powerful Avenger, its only cruiser model, to take on the Royal Enfield range.

"The Avenger is a very strong and old brand for us. And there is a good amount of brand recall for it. We have been working on an upgrade for the Avenger but we will have to take a call on this at a later stage, we have still not decided anything concrete," a senior executive from Bajaj Auto told Moneycontrol.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.