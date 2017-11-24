Bajaj Auto up 2%; Motilal Oswal upbeat on stock

Bajaj Auto was higher by over 2 percent before trimming some of its gains.

Brokerage house Motilal Oswal is upbeat about the stock and placed a target of Rs 4,197.

The brokerage said that volume growth coupled with improving mix to drive margin expansion. Further, it said that regulatory changes were driving medium term visibility. Stability in markets like Nigeria, ramp up in new markets are driving revival in exports.

The company was in the news earlier this month on reports of the firm believed to be working on a bigger and more powerful Avenger, its only cruiser model, to take on the Royal Enfield range.

"The Avenger is a very strong and old brand for us. And there is a good amount of brand recall for it. We have been working on an upgrade for the Avenger but we will have to take a call on this at a later stage, we have still not decided anything concrete," a senior executive from Bajaj Auto told Moneycontrol.