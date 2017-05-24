Bad loan classification: Videocon continues to bleed as its lower circuit again

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Videocon Industries extended its freefall on Wednesday after the stock hit lower circuit of 20 percent on Tuesday. The stock hit the lower circuit again on Wednesday after falling 10 percent on Wednesday.

The stock has been under pressure after Dena Bank classified Videocon as a non-performing asset, when it reported its results for the quarter ended March 9. The stock hit its lower circuit filter of 20 percent to hit its multi-year low.

The consumer electronics and home appliances manufacturer and distributor’s total debt stood at Rs 43,017 crore as on June 2016, according to CARE Ratings and Research.

After Dena Bank, which has classified the lender as an NPA, other public and private sector lenders may also have to follow suit, which could hurt margins of banks, and increase provisioning requirement.

“We would like to submit that Dena Bank has recently announced that it had classified Videocon's loan amounting to Rs 520 crore as a non-performing asset (NPA). This has resulted into some negative publicity of the company and accordingly impacted the stock price,” the company said in a clarification note to the exchanges on Tuesday.

At 12:40 hrs, Videocon Industries was quoting at Rs 58.35, down Rs 6.45, or 9.95 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 58.35.