Axiscades Engineering shares rally 10% on joint venture with France firm

Moneycontrol News

Axiscades Engineering share price climbed 10 percent intraday Friday on signing a joint venture agreement with engineering services provider Assystem Energy & Infrastructure in France.

"This joint venture company will undertake engineering services for the energy sector business for Indian and global utilities and contractors; mutually agreed in accordance with the provisions of the final agreement," the product engineering and high-technology solutions company said in its filing.

It further said joint venture could also involve service offerings to other sectors and regions, thus offering a competitive boost for both companies in the global marketplace, by leveraging each other's core strengths.

The joint venture plans to employ over 500 talented engineers in the next three years.

"The growing importance of the energy sector requires that we bring superior global resources and a broad spectrum of cutting edge technologies and processes in order to better ensure our customers' success. The formation of this joint venture ensures value addition and provides critical mass to accelerate meeting those objectives," Sudhakar Gande, Vice Chairman, AXISCADES said.

At 15:21 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 139.15, up Rs 8.00, or 6.10 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar