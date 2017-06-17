App
Jun 17, 2017 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Mutual Fund A/C Axis Long Term Equity Fund sold 11,08,795 shares of Ipca Laboratories.

Axis Mutual Fund sells 11.08 lakh shares of Ipca Laboratories

On June 16, 2017 Axis Mutual Fund A/C Axis Long Term Equity Fund sold 11,08,795 shares of Ipca Laboratories at Rs 453.64 on the NSE.

On Friday, Ipca Laboratories ended at Rs 473.30, down Rs 41.85, or 8.12 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 657.60 and 52-week low Rs 424 on 05 April, 2017 and 24 June, 2016, respectively.

