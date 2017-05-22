Aviation stocks have a hard landing post GST developments, oil prices

Moneycontrol News

Aviation stocks were under stress on Monday, following announcements around GST rates as well as crude oil prices.

According to the tax rate slabs announced by the GST Council, tax on economy class has been reduced from 6 percent to 5 percent, while it was hiked for business class to 12 percent from the 9 percent.

Additionally, a report in Business Standard also outlined regarding the increase in aircraft leasing costs for carriers due to the 5 percent levy. At present, cross border aircraft leases done by scheduled airlines do not attract customs duty, central excise and VAT, the publication reported.

Apart from these, rise in crude oil prices overnight also strained the stocks in the sector. Brent crude rose over a percent on Monday, which would imply a rise in fuel cost for carriers. This pushed the stocks lower furthermore.