Sep 11, 2017 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto stocks react after GST council raises cess on SUVs, sedans and luxury cars

The Council raised the cess on large luxury cars to 20 percent, SUVs to 22 percent and mid-size sedans to 17 percent, raising prospects of some types of premium vehicles getting dearer ahead of the festive season.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of automobile majors, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra gained 1-2 percent intraday on Monday as investors reacted to GST Council’s cess announcement.

The Council raised the cess on large luxury cars to 20 percent, SUVs to 22 percent and mid-size sedans to 17 percent from 15 percent for each of these categories, raising prospects of some types of premium vehicles getting dearer ahead of the festive season.

The cess on two categories— 1200 cc petrol and 1500 cc diesel—will remain unchanged at 1 percent and 3 percent, respectively. Likewise, the cess will remain unchanged for hybrid cars and 13-seater vehicles, finance minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the council’s 21st meeting.

The government has promulgated an ordinance for raising the cap of cess on SUVs, mid-sized and luxury cars from 15 percent to 25 percent.

Though this meant increased prices of such vehicles, the cess and tax still are lower than pre-GST levels, thereby boosting these stocks.

At 12:16 hrs Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,304.00, up Rs 9.30, or 0.72 percent, on the BSE, while Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 378.10, up Rs 3.05, or 0.81 percent. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 8,109.00, up Rs 136.20, or 1.71 percent.

