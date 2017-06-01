App
Jun 01, 2017 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma soars 6% after co outlines future plans

The company outlined a presentation for investors, which highlighted the company’s plans to increase collaboration across global customer business.

Lab

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were higher by 6 percent intraday on Thursday as investors cheered the company’s future plans.

The company outlined a presentation for investors, which highlighted the company’s plans to increase collaboration across global customer business.

It said that the cost leadership in API and formulation manufacturing will be the growth drivers. Meanwhile, on product offerings, the company informed that it plans to file 15-20 ANDAs in FY18 for oncology and hormones.

Furthermore, it said that clinical trials for biosimilars Bevacizumab will begin in this fiscal. It also said that efforts were on to achieve the commercial launch of branded products with respect to vaccines in the next year.

Meanwhile, among enzymes, the company said that it develops biocatalysts with applications in the pharma and chemical industry.

At 15:17 hrs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 577.80, up Rs 3.65, or 0.64 percent on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 606.65 and an intraday low of Rs 571.00.

A screenshot of the company's investor presentation.

