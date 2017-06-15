Aurobindo Pharma gains 5% on USFDA nod for Sevelamer Carbonate oral suspension

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma gained 5.6 percent intraday Thursday on the back of USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate oral suspension.

“The comapny has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Sevelamer Carbonate oral suspension, 0.8 gm and 2.4 gm,” as per company release.

The Sevelamer Carbonate oral suspension is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Genzyme’s Renvela oral suspension.

The product is being launched immediately.

According to IMS data, the approved product has an estimated market size of USD 140 million for the twelve months ending April 2017.

This is the 116th ANDA (including 19 tentative approvals) to be approved out of Unit VII formulation facility in Hyderabad, India used for manufacturing oral products.

The company's unit-7 was inspected by USFDA around 1 year ago and it has becomes the first company to get approval for Renvela generic.

The approval is for the suspension version which has a small market size of USD 140 million and the company is confident of the tablet launch where the market size is USD 600 million.

The company now has a total of 323 ANDA approvals (288 final approvals including 16 from Aurolife Pharma LLC and 35 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

The company had reported 4 percent decline in its consolidated net profit year-on-year to Rs 532.4 crore and revenue slipped 2.8 percent to Rs 3,641.6 crore in the quarter ended March 2017.

At 10:54 hrs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 631.15, up Rs 29.70, or 4.94 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil