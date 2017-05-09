Aurobindo Pharma falls over 2% on US FDA observations; brokerages retain 'buy'

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were under pressure on Tuesday as it lost over 2 percent intraday due to regulatory issues.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made some observations for the company’s Hyderabad unit and issued a Form 483 for the same.

- The observations made by the watchdog are as follows:

- Buildings used in manufacturing of a drug product not maintained in a good state

- Lab controls do not include establishment of scientifically sound test measures

- Changes to written procedures are not drafted, reviewed, approved

- Failure to review whether or not batch batch has been already distributed

- Equipment used is not of appropriate design

- Appropriate controls not exercised over computers or related systems

- Procedures to prevent microbiological contamination not established

Brokerages, however, retained their buy call on the stock amid a few concerns from these observations.

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 875

The brokerage stated that Unit IV is the most important of the 4 injectable formulations plants for the company.

“Of the 169 products pending final approval with the USFDA, Unit 4 represents25%. The US business is 45% of Aurobindo’s FY17E topline. Injectables are typically higher margin, lower competition products compared to the bread-and-butter orals portfolio and an important part of the growth and margin expansion story at Aurobindo, in our view,” it said in a report.

Furthermore, it saw a risk from an escalation of these issue.

“Escalation of pending Form 483 into Import Alerts/Warning Letters, slowdown in product approval/launch rate, price erosion in the US market, US cross border taxation, US DOJ penalties for alleged price collusion,” the report added.

Brokerage: Bank of America Merrill Lynch | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,010

Unit IV approvals may be delayed by 2-3 months but see minimal risk of escalation, the brokerage said in its report.

“We believe that observations 3, 5, 6 and 7 are more benign and may not take long for the company to resolve. However observations 1, 2 and 4 might take longer to resolve as Unit IV is a sterile injectable formulation facility and is subjected to relatively higher quality standards. As a result some of the expected approvals may get delayed by 2-3 months in our view,” it said in a report.

Brokerage: Jefferies

The research firm called the observations largely procedural around testing and written procedures. “However, there are two observations on - 1) facility/ quipment maintenance and 2) control over records which could be serious,” it said in its report.

Moreover, FDA could need retrospective studies for maintenance observations. This, it says, could delay approvals though an escalation to warning letter is not expected.