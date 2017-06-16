Astrazeneca Pharma rises 4% on import permission from DCGI

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Astrazeneca Pharma rose as much as 4 percent intraday Friday as it has received import and market permission from the Drug Controller General of India.

"..... received import and market permission in Form 45 (marketing authorization) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for FDC of Budesonide 320 µg +Formoterol Fumarate Dihydrate 9 µg inhalation powder," as per company release.

"FDC of Budesonide 320 µg + Formoterol Fumarate Dihydrate 9 µg inhalation powder (Symbicort Turbuhaler 320/9 µg) is a product of AstraZeneca global and is indicated in the regular treatment of Asthma where use of combination of inhaled regular corticosteroid & long acting ß-agonist is appropriate and patients with moderate to severe COPD with frequent symptoms and a history of exacerbations," it added.

In the month of May, the company had got an import and market permission in Form 45 (Marketing Authorization) from the Drug Controller General of India for Osimertinib Tablet 40 mg and 80 mg.

Osimertinib (Tagrisso TM) is the product of AstraZeneca group and has been approved in over 45 countries, including US, EU, Japan, China and other Asian countries.

In the quarter ended March 2017 the company had reported net loss of Rs 2.87 crore against profit of Rs 55 lakh in the same quarter last year.

At 09:55 hrs AstraZeneca Pharma was quoting at Rs 933, up Rs 13.50, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil