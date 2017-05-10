App
Stocks
May 10, 2017 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AstraZeneca Pharma, Nitta Gelatin down 4-9% on poor Q4 numbers

AstraZeneca Pharma, Nitta Gelatin down 4-9% on poor Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of AstraZeneca Pharma and Nitta Gelatin India declined 4 percent and 9 percent respectively intraday Wednesday on poor March quarter (Q4) numbers.

AstraZeneca Pharma has registered net loss of Rs 2.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 against profit of Rs 50 lakh in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income was down 29.7 percent at Rs 111.6 crore versus Rs 158.8 crore, while its other income was up at Rs 6.4 crore versus Rs 2.1 crore.

Nitta Gelatin India's Q4 net profit was down 62.5 percent at Rs 1.5 crore against Rs 4 crore. Its total income was down 19.8 percent at Rs 75.6 crore versus Rs 94.3 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) fell 60.3 percent at Rs 4.6 crore and EBITDA margin was at 6.1 percent.

At 11:39 hrs Nitta Gelatin India was quoting at Rs 199.75, down 6.53 percent and AstraZeneca Pharma was quoting at Rs 960.30, down 3.17 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #AstraZeneca Pharma #Buzzing Stocks #Nitta Gelatin India

