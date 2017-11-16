Astral Poly Technik hits record high as CLSA maintains buy call, sees 21% upside

Global brokerage house CLSA has maintained its buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 960 per share, implying 21.5 percent potential upside from Wednesday's closing price.
Astral Poly Technik, the largest manufacturer and suppliers of pipes and fittings, rallied 2.5 percent intraday to hit a fresh record high of Rs 810 on Thursday.
Global brokerage house CLSA has maintained its buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 960 per share, implying 21.5 percent potential upside from Wednesday's closing price.
The company is evolving into a strong building material franchise.
The research house said the government affordable housing thrust is yet to be felt. "We are bullish on the long term-opportunity thrown up by affordable housing."
Established in 1996, Astral Poly Technik is equipped with production facilities at Santej & Dholka (Gujarat), and Hosur (Tamil Nadu) to manufacture plumbing systems, drainage systems, agriculture, industrial and electrical conduit pipes with all kinds of necessary fittings.At 15:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 796.05, up Rs 5.90, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.