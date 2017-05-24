Asian markets open in the green; FOMC minutes, OPEC meeting in focus

Major indexes in Asia opened higher on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to US Federal Reserve views on interest rate hike prospects and await an upcoming OPEC meeting widely expected to extend production cuts for nine months to March 2018.

Markets are awaiting the release of minutes from the Fed's for its last meeting on Wednesday in the US for details on the probability of a rate hike in June. More information from the Fed on how it intends to unwind its balance sheet is also expected.

Another potentially market-moving upcoming event is the OPEC meeting on Thursday that will be led by Saudi Arabia. Oil prices have been rising on optimism over hopes that will be OPEC-led output cuts will be extended with non-OPEC key producer Russia also in the pact.

Oil prices held steady after ending the last session higher. Prices had dipped earlier in the last session on news that the White House planned to sell half of the US oil stockpile. Brent crude was mostly flat, trading 0.02 percent lower at USD 54.13 a barrel and US West Texas International crude edged down 0.04 percent to trade at USD 51.45.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 0.79 percent in early Wednesday trade while the Kospi rose a more modest 0.31 percent. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged higher by 0.1 percent.

Over in Japan, Toshiba's US nuclear arm Westinghouse Electric announced it had negotiated a deal that would let the company borrow $800 million. Toshiba shares were up 0.47 percent in early trade.

Singapore-listed commodities trader Noble Group said it was aware of media reports that Sinochem had stopped pursuing a stake in the company, but was unable to confirm whether this was accurate. The company also said it was aware of its credit rating downgrade by S&P.

Noble has also requested for a lift of the halt in trade of its shares. Shares of the company had plunged more than 32 percent before trade was halted in the last session.

In currency news, the dollar strengthened against a basket of rival currencies to trade at 97.426, off the six-month low seen earlier in the week. Against the yen, the greenback edged higher for the second straight session to fetch 111.89.

"US Treasury yields had a small sell-off at the start of the New York session, with the move higher in yields helping the dollar perform across the board," National Australia Bank Currency Strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a Wednesday note.

The euro was mostly flat against the dollar after surpassing six-month highs on reduced political risk. Euro/dollar last traded at USD 1.185.

"There is a growing possibility of the European Central Bank (ECB) rattling the financial markets in the pending ECB meeting as the recent political relief invites ECB hawks. With economic data from Europe following a positive trajectory, the ECB could start considering a stimulus exit at the next meeting, which may strengthen the euro further," said Lukman Otunuga, an analyst at FXTM, in a note.

Equities stateside gained for the fourth straight session after last week's sell-off, with the Dow Jones industrial average making the most gains and ending the session higher by 0.21 percent or 43.08 points at 20,937.91.