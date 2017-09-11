App
Sep 11, 2017 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon up 7% on extension in concession period for Ghodegaon project

The company's annual general meeting (AGM) of the company to be held on September 30, 2017 at Nashik.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon rose 7.6 percent intraday Monday as it has received extension in concession period for 2 roads in the state of Maharashtra.

The Public Works Department (PWD) of the state of Maharashtra has given an extension in concession period by 1 year i.e. up to September 9, 2018 for its project viz. four laning of long road sections from Ahmednagar to Ghodegaon and three laning from Ghodegaon to Wadala under build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis on state highway 60.

The toll notification is issued under the approved variation order by the state government of Maharashtra.

The toll revenue for Q1FY18 of the project is Rs 6.44 crore.

The annual general meeting (AGM) of the company to be held on September 30, 2017 at Nashik.

At 14:54 hrs Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 197, up Rs 10, or 5.35 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

