May 25, 2017 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon rises nearly 3%, to consider fund raising plan

The board will discuss the proposal for fund raising by way of debt issue, qualified institutional placement, preferential allotment or any other method in the said board meeting.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon added nearly 3 percent intraday Thursday as the board will consider fund raising plan on May 30.

The company's board meeting will be held on May 30, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017 (Q4FY17).

The company will also consider/recommend final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company.

The board will discuss the proposal for fund raising by way of debt issue, qualified institutional placement, preferential allotment or any other method in the said board meeting.

At 11:01 hrs Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 199.15, up Rs 2.85, or 1.45 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 231.55 and 52-week low Rs 132.50 on 07 April, 2017 and 07 June, 2016, respectively.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

