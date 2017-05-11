Ashoka Buildcon rises 4% on order win worth Rs 282.7 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon advanced 4.6 percent intraday Thursday as it has received Letter of Intent worth Rs 282.73 crore.

The company has received Letters of Intent (LoI) from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam (JBVNL), for execution of urban electrification works for Ranchi and Medininagar towns in the state of Jharkhand and electric supply area covering 12 towns in the State of Jharkahand under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS).

IPDS is the flagship program of Government of India, Ministry of Power and funded by Power Finance Corporation.

The aggregate value of the work is Rs 282.73 crore.

At 10:56 hrs Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 213.95, up Rs 6.10, or 2.93 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil