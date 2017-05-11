App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashoka Buildcon rises 4% on order win worth Rs 282.7 crore

The aggregate value of the work is Rs 282.73 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon rises 4% on order win worth Rs 282.7 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon advanced 4.6 percent intraday Thursday as it has received Letter of Intent worth Rs 282.73 crore.

The company has received Letters of Intent (LoI) from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam (JBVNL), for execution of urban electrification works for Ranchi and Medininagar towns in the state of Jharkhand and electric supply area covering 12 towns in the State of Jharkahand under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS).

IPDS is the flagship program of Government of India, Ministry of Power and funded by Power Finance Corporation.

The aggregate value of the work is Rs 282.73 crore.

At 10:56 hrs Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 213.95, up Rs 6.10, or 2.93 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.