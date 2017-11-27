Ashok Leyland up 4% on mutual cooperation agreement with Hino Motors

Shares of Ashok Leyland added nearly 4 percent intraday Monday as it has entered mutual co-operation agreement with Hino Motors, Japan.

The company has entered into a mutual cooperation agreement (MCA) with Hino Motors, Japan where Ashok Leyland will utilize Hino's engine technology for Ashok Leyland's EURO-VI development and will support in development of Hino's engine parts purchasing in India for global operation.

By this agreement both the companies with leverage each other’s strength in diesel engines to enhance their competitiveness.

Ashok Leyland will enhance its competitiveness by developing engines for BS-VI compliance in India through the engine technology of Hino Motors.

Vinod K. Desai, Managing Director & CEO of Ashok Leyland said, “This cooperation of our companies would be mutually beneficial and enable both of us to produce globally competitive products,”

At 13:40 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 122.05, up Rs 3.65, or 3.08 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil