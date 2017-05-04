App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As investors eye Amtek firms’ promoter stake, stocks soar 7-9%

The stocks have been buzzing on the back of a media report that states that two major investors have reportedly bid for the stake. Deal, if fructified, could be to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore.

As investors eye Amtek firms' promoter stake, stocks soar 7-9%

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Amtek Group companies soared between 7 and 9 percent intraday on Thursday as investors bet on buzz of investors seeking stake in the firm.

Amtek Auto rose 7.3 percent, while Castex and Metalyst Forgings rose 7.8 percent and 8.96 percent, respectively.

DA Capital, SSG Capital Management are said to be bidding for promoters’ stake in Amtek Group firms, says a report in The Economic Times. The lenders’ consortium, which controls the company, sought to sell the stake. The deal, pegged to be Rs 5,000 crore, has the potential to dilute promoters’ stake by half and the buyer may also assume major portion of the debt.

At 11:02 hrs Amtek Auto was quoting at Rs 40.20, up Rs 1.85, or 4.82 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 41.15 and an intraday low of Rs 39.60.

Meanwhile, Metalyst Forgings was quoting at Rs 55.85, up Rs 2.85, or 5.38 percent on the BSE. Castex Technologies, on the other hand, was quoting at Rs 8.68, up Rs 0.50, or 6.11 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 8.82 and an intraday low of Rs 8.49.

