ARSS Infrastructure zooms 12% on order win worth Rs 87 crore

Shares of ARSS Infrastructure Projects gained more than 12 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as it has received work order worth Rs 87.09 crore.

The work includes execution of balance work of roadbed, major & minor bridges, track linking, S&T service buildings, other civil works and outdoor signaling in connection with doubling work between BLSN to RVH (In) section (Excluding ANMD yard) and residential & other service buildings at MSMD & ANMD of Sambalpur division of East Coast Railway & Raipur division of SECR in the state of Chhattisgarh.

The said work is awarded by Rail Vikas Nigam and shall be completed in 18 months time.

At 09:16 hrs ARSS Infrastructure Projects was quoting at Rs 54, up Rs 5.85, or 12.15 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 86.25 and 52-week low Rs 38.75 on 25 April, 2017 and 28 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.55 percent below its 52-week high and 36.77 percent above its 52-week low

Posted by Rakesh Patil