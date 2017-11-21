App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 21, 2017 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ARSS Infrastructure zooms 12% on order win worth Rs 87 crore

ARSS Infrastructure Projects has received work order worth Rs 87.09 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of ARSS Infrastructure Projects gained more than 12 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as it has received work order worth Rs 87.09 crore.

The work includes execution of balance work of roadbed, major & minor bridges, track linking, S&T service buildings, other civil works and outdoor signaling in connection with doubling work between BLSN to RVH (In) section (Excluding ANMD yard) and residential & other service buildings at MSMD & ANMD of Sambalpur division of East Coast Railway & Raipur division of SECR in the state of Chhattisgarh.

The said work is awarded by Rail Vikas Nigam and shall be completed in 18 months time.

At 09:16 hrs ARSS Infrastructure Projects was quoting at Rs 54, up Rs 5.85, or 12.15 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 86.25 and 52-week low Rs 38.75 on 25 April, 2017 and 28 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.55 percent below its 52-week high and 36.77 percent above its 52-week low

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.