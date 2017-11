Arrow Greentech rallied 6.6 percent to close at Rs 516.10 per share Thursday on receiving patent for manufacturing water soluble film carrier.

"....has received a grant for patent - method of manufacturing embedded water soluble film carrier - patent dated August 29, from United States of America Patent Office," the company said in its filing.

The company further said this invention relates to a water-soluble film system with actives embedded/entrapped therein such as to provide precise and desired release of pharmaceutical actives there from and its method of manufacturing for diverse applications.