Apr 10, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Tyres up 2% on commencing production at Hungarian plant

The said facility is built over 72 hectares and the company is investing euro 475 million.

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Apollo Tyres advanced 2.2 percent intraday Monday as it has commenced the commercial production at manufacturing facility in Hungary.

The company has inaugurated its sixth global tyre manufacturing unit and the second one in Europe. This is company's first greenfield facility outside India.

The said facility is built over 72 hectares and the company is investing euro 475 million.

Onkar S Kanwar, Chairman of Apollo Tyres said, ?This facility will help us further increase our presence and market share in Europe. From being a replacement market focussed company in Europe, we would soon be starting supplies of our tyres to all the leading OEs in Europe."

At 09:52 hrs Apollo Tyres was quoting at Rs 216.85, up Rs 4.10, or 1.93 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

